Pear Blossom Run still happening, just different

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Pear Blossom Festival and Parade may be canceled, but the run will go on – albeit, a bit differently than ever before.

Pear Run officials want the public to know that the race is not cancelled, it’s just changing to a virtual run.

People participating in a newly announced 2020 honor run will get weeks to complete their course.

The virtual 5k and 10 mile run require honesty from participants.

“We’re gonna give people a window, a time frame to complete their run. If they sign up for the 5k then it’s gonna be their responsibility to go out and find a 5k course of their own, and go out and run their course and then get back to us with their time that they finished the course in,” said Pear Run race director, Chuck Whiteley.

The Pear Run race director says they’re keeping the Pear Run going to help the community’s mental, physical and emotional health while most events are cancelled.

The school-involved Fun Run is not happening.

Starting tomorrow morning, more details will be posted on their website.

