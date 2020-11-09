People react to new restrictions being placed on social gatherings and businesses

Jackson County is the only one in southern Oregon.
“It’s not about if you like it or not, it’s how do we get the upper-hand on this virus?” said local resident, George Somogyi.
The restrictions will begin this coming Wednesday, and lasts for two weeks, cutting capacity down from the current maximum of 100 people to 50 people. This includes staff and customers.
The 2 week pause also cuts the current maximum party size for indoor dining of 10 people down to 6.
“Cases are increasing in Jackson County and my view is something needs to be done to stop the spread,” said Ashland resident, Reed Pryor.
He says making the sacrifice to decrease social interaction and prevent the virus spread is necessary, “It’s just a part of adjusting to the situation that we have.”
Not everyone agrees. Many worry about the cost such cutbacks can have on the local economy.
“Yes, people will get the virus and it’s spreading, but also, I think life that life has to move on – and for all these people to lose their jobs and lose the ability to go places and do things should be prioritized,” said Ashland resident, Ainsley Gibbs.
Governor Kate Brown said in a briefing last Friday, that the 2 week pause is meant to limit social interactions and the spread of coronavirus.
The pause affects counties in Oregon with 200 cases per 100,000 people over a 2 week period.
“It’s terribly inconvenient. I’m feeling the COVID fatigue and mass fatigue and I’m definitely sick of it, but it’s there, it’s a reality,” said Somogyi.
Somogyi says he works in the medical field and hopes the pause will prevent the amount of cases from increasing in the county.
“The only thing that’s gonna stop it, to me, is stricter restrictions. That just seems common sense to me,” Somogyi said.
The two week pause also affects gyms and museums, lowering the maximum capacity to 50 people.
