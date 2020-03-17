People rush to sign up for unemployment amid lay offs

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thousands in the restaurant industry are without work, as the governor announced restaurants should close to everything but takeout and delivery to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The state says some workers who are temporarily laid off because of coronavirus could be able to receive unemployment insurance benefits.
“It happened so quick. We got informed to go ahead and start collecting unemployment this morning,” Amber Hill, Grants Pass resident, said.
Up until Monday, Hill worked as a server at a 24-hour restaurant in Grants Pass. Now she is signing up for unemployment.
“I have kids. We planned a trip to go to Portland to go to the zoo and now it’s like, you can’t even do anything and now you’re laid off work for, you know, four to six weeks. It’s crazy,” Hill said.
Hill isn’t the only one turning to unemployment benefits. Jackson County residents flocked to Worksource in Medford.
“I do worry a little bit, but I’m not going to let it take me,” Robert Vasquez, Medford resident, said.
According to the employment department, many who are temporarily laid off for coronavirus could be eligible for unemployment benefits. Determination is on a case by case basis.
“When you already live paycheck to paycheck and now you have to make ends meet even more,” Hill said.
To see if you are eligible check out their website: https://www.oregon.gov/employ/Pages/COVID-19.aspx
