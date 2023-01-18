Phoenix Animal Hospital fully back open after Almeda Fire

ASHLAND, Ore. — Two years after the Almeda Fire, a local business is now finally fully open and operational in Phoenix.

‘Phoenix Animal Hospital’ just opened its brand-new building at its original address on South Pacific Highway.

The hospital was able to still care for existing clients at a much smaller secondary building.

Practice manager Katie Mort calls it the new old hospital and said the new space is much more accommodating to clients.

“Not every story is a happy story when you’re at the vet office and sometimes we need some extra space with those clients to have a private area for them to be at,” Mort said. “We now have that space here and we’re really excited to be able to offer vet care again the way we should be able to.”

Mort said more space means the hospital can also bring in new patients and hire more staff.

Those processes will start as they settle into the new building.