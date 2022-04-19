Phoenix City Council decides to ban fireworks this summer

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King April 18, 2022

PHOENIX, Ore. — The city of Phoenix has voted to ban fireworks starting this June.

This comes after a long discussion between council members Monday night. It passed 4 to 2.

Some councilors and community members brought up giving up their “American rights” as a result of the ban.

Others mentioned they are still dealing with rebuilding after the Almeda Fire.

“Really I think this ban is requiring responsible people to refrain from celebration while those who are irresponsible will still do the things that bring fire risk to the city and county,” said one Phoenix resident.

“We’re not going to open up our locations nor sell inside the store this year, I think we agree as well that it is really dry down there,” said TNT Fireworks Regional Manager.

The ban is effective from June 22nd, through December 30th.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content