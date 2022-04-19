Phoenix City Council decides to ban fireworks this summer

PHOENIX, Ore. — The city of Phoenix has voted to ban fireworks starting this June.

This comes after a long discussion between council members Monday night. It passed 4 to 2.

Some councilors and community members brought up giving up their “American rights” as a result of the ban.

Others mentioned they are still dealing with rebuilding after the Almeda Fire.

“Really I think this ban is requiring responsible people to refrain from celebration while those who are irresponsible will still do the things that bring fire risk to the city and county,” said one Phoenix resident.

“We’re not going to open up our locations nor sell inside the store this year, I think we agree as well that it is really dry down there,” said TNT Fireworks Regional Manager.

The ban is effective from June 22nd, through December 30th.