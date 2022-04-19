Trail residents voice concern over proposed mining site

TRAIL, Ore. —A proposed mining site in the trail area, has some people upset. The proposed 63-acre site is close to the intersection of Highway-62 and Highway 227, in Trail.

According to county documents, plans for the mining operation were rejected by the county last year. The decision was appealed.

Residents tell us those living within 1500 feet of the proposed site, were sent notices last week about an upcoming public hearing.

Cynthia Oliver lives less than a mile away from the proposed site. Her concerns include the loud noise, added traffic, as well as the fumes and potential impact to wildlife.

“This will affect travelers, people going to and from work, vacationers, I mean there is camping up and down the rogue river and it would take away a lot of livelihood from the area,” said Oliver.

We reached out to the county developmental services office for comment but did not hear back.

Residents will have the opportunity to voice their opinion about the mining operation, at a May 2nd public hearing at the Jackson County courthouse auditorium.