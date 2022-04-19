2 men arrested in Jackson County for child exploitation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A pair of months-long child exploitation investigations in Jackson County finally ended with two arrests.

The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) said last year, they received a team from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images being uploaded from a home in the 500 block of Meadow Lane in Eagle Point. That tip eventually led to the arrest of 22-year-old Kaleb Scott Hanson at the residence Monday morning.

Hanson was charged with numerous crimes including encouraging child sex abuse and encouraging the sexual assault of an animal.

The second arrest came later on in the day when U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Nickolas James Parnell of Central Point for 15 counts of encouraging child sex abuse. He allegedly uploaded images of child porn from a home in the 500 block of Brairwood Drive in Central Point.

Both men were lodged in the Jackson County Jail.