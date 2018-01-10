Phoenix City Manager Eric Swanson resigns

PHOENIX, Ore. – Eric Swanson returned to the Rogue Valley with hopes of bringing stability to the Phoenix City Manager position. However, after serving as city manager for only a few months, Swanson is leaving.
In 2012, he came to the area to serve as the Medford City Manager, essentially the city’s CEO. At the time, he had 26 years of city management experience under his belt, including managing the City of Roseburg. In 2015, he was terminated in the middle of a Medford City Council meeting.
Council members cited a lack of collaboration. However, Swanson said it was a personality issue. Daniel Bunn, who served as Medford City Council President said, “It’s difficult for the city manager because, in a way, he has eight bosses. Nine if you count the mayor. That’s a lot of people to keep happy.”
Swanson moved on to serve as the city administrator for Gladstone. He abruptly resigned that position in June 2017.
That same month, while the City of Phoenix was actively searching for a new city manager, Swanson expressed his interest in returning to the Rogue Valley. “I spent three years in the Rogue Valley,” Swanson said at the time. “My family and I really loved it there. I’d like to be part of it.”
Swanson got his wish. His first day as Phoenix City Manager was September 18, 2017. Less than four months later, he turned in his resignation. His last day with the city will be February 7th.
According to Mayor Chris Luz, Swanson is leaving city services behind and joining the private sector.
Mayor Luz added the City of Phoenix respects Swanson’s decision.
In his resignation letter Swanson wrote, “Mayor Luz, you have exhibited the highest degree of professional standards as has the City Council and the Phoenix City Staff. I have thoroughly enjoyed the brief time that I have worked with you, the City Council and Phoenix’s outstanding employees and citizens of this community.”
This article has been updated to reflect Swanson’s last day with the City of Phoenix, updated on 1/10/18 at 5:51 p.m.