Phoenix HS alum & soccer player passes away after battle with cancer

PHOENIX, Ore. – In April, we told you about a former Phoenix High School soccer player who was diagnosed with colon cancer.

We’ve learning that he tragically passed away.

19-year-old Victor Martinez lost his two-month battle with cancer on Friday.

He was a collegiate soccer player and former Phoenix High soccer player.

He finished his high school career with several honors, including league-player-of-the-year and helped lead Phoenix through four successful seasons.

Chris Gallegos, who coached Martinez for much of his life, said he will be dearly missed.

He’s just a good kid and so a lot of people know Vic through the soccer community but we got a chance to really get to know Vic as a person and his family,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Phoenix-Talent School District said Martinez lit up every room he entered with his infectious smile and described him as a leader on and off the field.

In April, a GoFundMe was setup to help pay for medical expenses, it’s now reached over $40,000, nearing its goal.

