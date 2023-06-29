Boat patrolling this holiday weekend

SALEM, Ore. – Marine Law Enforcement officers from across Oregon are getting together to keep boating safe this holiday weekend.

They are joining the coast guard and increasing enforcement of Oregon’s Boating Under the Influence of Intoxicants Law.

The enforcement Saturday through Monday is part of The National Dry Water Campaign.

“Penalties for boating under the influence are similar to driving under the influence, and they actually work together. so if someone has a driving under the influence infraction on their driving record and get a boating under the influence infraction, they count together”, said Ashley Massey, Oregon State Marine Board.

BUII applies to motorized and non-motorized boat operators including paddlers.

Impaired boaters can be arrested or face serious penalties including the possibility of jail time and over a $,6000 fine.

