Phoenix residents returns after Almeda Fire tears through city

Residents in Phoenix made their way back home to survey the damage after the almeda fire tore through the city.

The destruction was seemingly random, with some buildings, like the Ray’s Market and Phoenix High School unharmed, but nearby apartments and mobile home parks were completely destroyed.

Residents of the Samuel Lane neighborhood returned after leaving with little more than the clothes they had on their backs.

“So many people reaching out saying, if you need anything, offering of help and truly heartfelt kindnesses coming, saying I’m so sorry, it warms your heart, people are whats important, not the stuff,” said Angela Vermillion.

The City of Phoenix was under a level 3 evacuation at the time. Fire officials advise residents to wait for the all clear before returning to their homes.

