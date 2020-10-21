Home
Phoenix rising; new sign aims to lift community

Phoenix rising; new sign aims to lift community

Local News Top Stories , , ,

PHOENIX, Ore. – A Phoenix woman is looking to put some positivity back into the community she loves.

Pat Snyder got the idea to put up a long-lasting sign at Ray’s Food Place in Phoenix from a previous sign that was there a few years ago.

It reads Phoenix, rising from the ashes.

She says she didn’t mind paying for it, but The Sign Dude and Ray’s Food Place chipped in. Rays’ loved it so much, they even put it up in their window.

“I’m hoping as the citizens drive-by that they’ll look over here and it’ll put a smile on their face and hope in their heart that our little community will come back. We may have new structures, but we’ll still have a small community feeling here,” said Synder.

Synder said the sign will last up to three years. She’s hoping it brings a positive note as her community rebuilds.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »