Phoenix-Talent School Dist. provides some families with free family photo shoots

TALENT, Ore. — Many families in the Phoenix-Talent School District said ‘Cheese!’ this afternoon at Talent Elementary School.

Over 25 families were able to get family photos taken free of charge.

Talent Elementary School principal, Heather Lowe, says 7 amateur and professional photographers alike volunteered to help when she reached out.

She says the goal is to help spread holiday cheer and create new family photos for those who had been directly affected by the Almeda Fire.

“It’s really heartwarming to see them show up, all dressed up, and have the opportunity to give back to them,” she said.

Lowe says the school is planning on doing the event again next year.

She says each family will receive a framed family portrait, printed images, and a CD with digital copies.

