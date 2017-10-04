Plane crash victim identified as member of Air National Guard

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A man killed along with his wife in a plane crash has been identified as an airman who served with the Oregon Air National Guard.
54-year-old Juan Canopii and his wife, 60-year-old Chantal Canopii, died when their plane crashed in a remote part of western Klamath County on the morning of October 1. The Glendale couple was reportedly head from the Klamath Falls airport to Medford.
On October 3, the Guard’s 173rd Fighter Wing based out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls identified Mr. Canopii as one of their airmen.
Representatives for the Guard said they were deeply saddened when they heard the news of Master Sergeant Canopii and his wife’s deaths. On a post about his death, the 173rd Fighter Wing wrote, “Juan was a key part of Team Kingsley and touched many lives of the Airmen he served with. He was well known for his humor and cheerful personality, and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his friends and families during this tragic time.”
The Guard said Master Sgt. Canopii served with the 173rd Fighter Wing as a member of the aircrew flight equipment section.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.