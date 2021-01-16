Home
Plans are in the works for new downtown Medford hotel

MEDFORD, Ore. —Another update is available on an ongoing downtown hotel project.

The project is still in its early planning stages, but here’s what we know.

The Medford Urban Renewal Agency or MURA is working with a Colorado developer to bring a Residence Inn by Marriott to downtown.

MURA is swapping it’s property, the parking lot at 54 North Riverside, next door to Inn at the Commons, for the entire city block located at the north end of Pear Blossom Park, currently owned by Lithia Real Estate.

“It’s part of a very long trajectory of efforts to improve and revitalize downtown,” says Harry Weiss with MURA.

Weiss says the city is working to have the property exchange completed this spring.

