Home
Despite pandemic, realtors say 2020 was banner year in So. Oregon

Despite pandemic, realtors say 2020 was banner year in So. Oregon

Local News Top Stories , , ,

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —The Rogue Valley Association of Realtors held it’s Year in Review press conference today.

According to the organization, there is a record low inventory of homes in Jackson and Josephine County.

With interest rates also extremely low right now, realtors say 2021, promises to be even better.

“We need to see the inventory come on the market, the buyer demand will stay strong if interest rates stay consistent,” says Collin Mullane with Rogue Valley Association of Realtors.

The association also says that despite the pandemic, the median sale price increased 10% in Jackson County.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »