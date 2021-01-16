Despite pandemic, realtors say 2020 was banner year in So. Oregon

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —The Rogue Valley Association of Realtors held it’s Year in Review press conference today.
According to the organization, there is a record low inventory of homes in Jackson and Josephine County.
With interest rates also extremely low right now, realtors say 2021, promises to be even better.
“We need to see the inventory come on the market, the buyer demand will stay strong if interest rates stay consistent,” says Collin Mullane with Rogue Valley Association of Realtors.
The association also says that despite the pandemic, the median sale price increased 10% in Jackson County.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.