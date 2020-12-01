Plans for controversial east Medford development could be changing

EAST MEDFORD, Ore. — Plans for a controversial project to bring a Circle K, car wash and coffee kiosk to east Medford might be changing.
A proposal to bring the project to the corner of Springbrook and McAndrews Road passed in August of 2019. Local residents have staunchly opposed the project, even creating signs to boycott it that can be seen across east Medford.
The potential changes to the project would eliminate the coffee kiosk and increase the size of the retail space from 9,500 square feet to over 18,000 square feet.
The change will go before the city’s Site Plan and Architectural Commission on Friday, December 4 via Zoom. The meeting link can be found on the SPAC agenda on the city’s website.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).