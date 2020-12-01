Home
Plans for controversial east Medford development could be changing

EAST MEDFORD, Ore. — Plans for a controversial project to bring a Circle K, car wash and coffee kiosk to east Medford might be changing.

A proposal to bring the project to the corner of Springbrook and McAndrews Road passed in August of 2019. Local residents have staunchly opposed the project, even creating signs to boycott it that can be seen across east Medford.

The potential changes to the project would eliminate the coffee kiosk and increase the size of the retail space from 9,500 square feet to over 18,000 square feet.

The change will go before the city’s Site Plan and Architectural Commission on Friday, December 4 via Zoom. The meeting link can be found on the SPAC agenda on the city’s website.

