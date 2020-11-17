Home
Plans to open acute care clinic

MEDFORD, Ore —La Clinica plans to open an acute care clinic early next year.

La Clinica announced today, the plan comes from wanting to provide safe and quick evaluation of possible COVID-19 symptoms.

The clinic is designed to respond to infectious disease outbreaks and common illnesses or injuries otherwise treatable at an urgent care.

The 1,500 square ft. new clinic is expected to open in January at 616 Market Street, that’s right around the corner from its wellness center.

