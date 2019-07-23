Police still looking for suspects in GP church shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Police in Grants Pass are still trying to figure out who fired a gun into a local church during a service Sunday morning.
Police say two to four shots were fired at Parkway Christian Center at 10:30 in the morning. No one was hurt but they did find one broken window on the second floor, another bullet hit a tree nearby. Police said the church was placed on lockdown to make sure the scene outside was secure.
“Right now we don’t have much as far as suspect information,” said Lieutenant Misty English with Grants Pass Department of Public Safety. “We believe that the shots came from a vehicle but that’s not been confirmed, they did come from the area of the parkway,” she said.
GPDPS is asking anyone who was in the area at the time and might have information to give them a call. “We do know that some businesses in the area have surveillance video,” Lt. English said, “and detectives are following up with that today.”
The bullet that went through the window was stopped by a brick wall.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with NBC5 News for updates.
