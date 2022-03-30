Popular bakery finds a new home in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —Calling all foodies, a bakery has found a new home at the Artisan’s Corridor in Central Point, and it’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Coquette Bakery offers European-inspired bread and pastry treats.

Based in Central Point, owners Tom Clarke and his wife have been baking goods for local stores and farmers markets for the last 8 years.  The two have always had a dream of opening up their own cafe. Now that is becoming a reality. They opened their own storefront on Front Street, right next to the Rogue Creamery.

“We couldn’t be happier to be neighbors with the Rogue Creamery and Lilly Belle Chocolates and we look forward to hopefully a happy and prosperous 2022,” said Clarke.

The owners say they will still continue making appearances at farmers markets.

To learn more about the bakery visit, gogetcoquette.com 

