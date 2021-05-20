Popular bottled water company looking to sell/ lease facility in Siskiyou Co.

MOUNT SHASTA, Cali. – A popular bottled water company is looking to sell or lease its bottling facility in Siskiyou County.
Crystal Geyser Water Company said after 7 years, it’s giving up plans to open its Mt. Shasta water bottling plant It’s now for sale.
The bottling plant brought environmental protests from the community, as well as appeals in court.
In a statement, Crystal Geyser said –
The Crystal Geyser Water Company is grateful to the community in Mt. Shasta and throughout the County for supporting us in our more than 7-year effort to open our Mt. Shasta water bottling plant. We created 50 jobs during the construction of the plant, and we’ve also been paying significant property taxes to Siskiyou County, around $400,000 per year. However we were challenged each step of the way, and we decided to participate in a full CEQA EIR, rather than seek a negative declaration. We compiled and got adopted an environmental impact report over a period of a year and a half, relying on a voluminous record of over 50,000 pages, with nearly 5,500 pages of technical appendices and 392 pages of response to comments. The County Superior Court affirmed that the project had undergone a thorough and complete environmental review, ruling twice in our favor; yet appeals were filed and are currently in the Appellate Court.Over these 7 years the bottled water business has experienced a shift, and we had to adjust our strategic plan to reflect that. Because of this we are currently exploring any and all options for the land, the plant and its equipment. We may sublet the building, or we may sell it. The equipment is now outdated and will likely be sold.”
