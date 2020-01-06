Porch catches fire in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Around 6 a.m., Grants Pass Fire Rescue was called out to a structure fire on the 500 block of SW Western Avenue.
The fire was on the front porch of a home.
Neighbors who spotted the flames reported it to authorities.
The home owner was around and able to help distinguish the flames with a garden hose.
The fire did not get into the house.
A pressure fan was placed in the home to clear out smoke.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6200.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.