Portion of new Highway 140 roundabout opens

WHITE CITY, Ore. — The highway leg of the new 140 roundabout, connecting White City to Klamath Falls, opened this morning to drivers.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says contractors are now working to finish the Foothill leg of the roundabout from Corey Road North to the highway and will block the crossing of Kershaw Road.

“Once we get traffic onto the roundabout, then our contractor can then work on the other legs, for instance, the new foothill leg that is complete that ties in from Corey Road North,” said ODOT spokesperson, Gary Leaming.

Once the roundabout is 100% complete, Leaming says it will be the 6th state highway roundabout in Oregon.

At 200 feet wide, he says it’s built to accommodate the largest interstate trucks.

