SOU housing between decisions on refunds

ASHLAND, Ore.– Universities across the country are figuring out how to adapt coronavirus policies for students living on campus as many schools do online classes.
That includes how to handle on campus housing.
Southern Oregon university says “rent will not be reduced or frozen” for student apartments and family housing.
Students can end these contracts early but are not guaranteed the waiving of fees.
The school’s website doesn’t say anything about mid-term cancellations for residence halls… And whether students can recoup any of their fees or not.
