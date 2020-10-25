Possible power shut off due to wildfire risk in Illinois Valley and Happy Camp areas

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Illinois Valley and northern California are at risk for wildfire Sunday.
As a result, there could be a public safety power shutoff.
Pacific Power uses meteorologists, weather monitoring systems and technicians in local areas.
The Illinois Valley and Happy Camp areas could see a combination of gusty winds and low humidity.
Turning off power can prevent debris from making contact with energized power lines.
The utility company said customers have been notified of the watch and should be prepared in case power is turned off.
“Customers should have their contact information updated with Pacific Power so they can get alerts and then it’s always important year-round to have an outage kit handy which includes water, non-perishable food, blankets, batteries, flashlights, all that just to have on hand in case the power does need to be turned off,” Pacific Power spokesperson, Drew Hanson, said.
The watch specifically covers 5,800 customers in Selma, Dryden, Kerby, Cave Junction, Holland, O’Brien, Takima and Happy Camp.
It is estimated to last from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.