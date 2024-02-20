Potential increases in tuition for RCC students

Posted by Maximus Osburn February 19, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Community College Board of Education will consider a tuition increase for students at their monthly meeting Tuesday (2/19/2024).

Approval of this tuition increase would affect in-state, out-of-state and international students. For in-state, their tuition could go up $2 per credit; from $120 to $122. For out of state, the price per credit could go up $3; from $148 to $151. And international students could see a $7 increase per credit; from $400 to $407.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. at the Redwood campus, in Grants Pass.

Maximus Osburn
