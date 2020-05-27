Potential surge of coronavirus cases from Memorial Day Weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – While many people practiced social distancing during memorial weekend, many others didn’t.
Jackson County Public Health says it is already seeing an increase of coronavirus cases since the county reopened to Phase One.
It suspects many Oregonians, who at first were taking the virus seriously, are letting their guard down.
“Putting on a mask, a facial covering is really, it’s simple. And at this point anything that comes out of my mouth when I talk or I just breathe or if I cough is trapped in the mask,” Dr. Jim Shame, Jackson Co. Public Health.
Dr. Shames says we could see the impact of people getting out and enjoying Memorial Day weekend, as soon as this coming weekend. That could mean an increase in cases locally.
