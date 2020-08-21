Home
MEDFORD, Ore. – Pacific Power reported a power outage in N. Medford shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night.

The power company said sixty-two residents were affected from the outage.

The agency said crews were notified. It is investigating the cause of the outage.

Crews said they would be able to restore power by 11 p.m.

