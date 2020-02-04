Home
Preparations begin for ‘A Night to Shine’, a prom for youth with disabilities

Preparations begin for ‘A Night to Shine’, a prom for youth with disabilities

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A prom on Friday will give dozens of teens and young adults with disabilities a night to shine.

The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and hosted across the United States once a year.

Inclusion Works, a local non-profit that works with children with disabilities, is partnering with Grace Point Fellowship to put on the prom, which will feature red carpets and paparazzi.

“It’s a huge event and it’s gonna be so much fun. I can’t wait to plan 2021,” said Inclusion Works president, Rebecca Wren.

Wren says they’re getting everything ready now and will begin the full set-up at the Medford church on Thursday.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »