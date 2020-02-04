Puppy Class of 2020 graduate, soon begin professional training at Dogs for Better Lives

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Many people gathered at Dogs for Better Lives today to watch as five adorable puppies graduated as part of the 2020 Puppy Class.
The dogs have completed a year of fostering with local volunteers, and they’ll now start their professional training.
In 4 to 6 months, they’ll be certified assistance dogs to help people on the autism spectrum.. people with hearing disabilities.. or to become facility dogs – which help teachers, doctors and therapists.
Foster families who watched over the dogs throughout the process say that it’s bittersweet.
“It’s surreal, it’s a little sad of course. It’s like taking your kids to college and sending them off, you’re very proud of them,” said puppy foster, Kela Meredith.
The graduation ceremony was followed up with pizza and pictures.
