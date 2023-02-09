Prescribed fire planned in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —East of the Cascades, the Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, and fish and wildlife agencies are doing a prescribed burn Thursday.

It’s happening 6 miles south of Klamath Falls off Highway-97 on 150 acres of private land. The area is owned by a hunting group called the Rat Club.

ODF says it will help enhance, restore, and maintain the area’s habitat.

“Their main focus is to bring back wildlife in that area back it has not I guess seen because it’s overgrown and there’s not great habitat there right now,” said Jennifer Case with ODF Klamath Lake District.

The burn will start in the morning, and go through the afternoon.

Case says to watch for prescribed fire signs and be aware of smoke in the area. It may affect road visibility.