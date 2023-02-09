Search continues for missing woman in Gasquet

GASQUET, Calif. — A woman has been missing on the coast since Friday, after going mushroom picking with her family in the Gasquet area. The sheriff’s office says her husband returned that night, saying his wife and their daughter were still missing.

Search and rescue teams from multiple agencies went out Saturday morning and were able to find the daughter airlifting her out. But they’ve been unable to locate the woman, who police say is in her early 70s.

Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office says conditions out there are treacherous, making the efforts tougher.

“Yesterday we did locate her dog and a small piece of clothing that belonged to her, extremely steep terrain, extremely brushy,” said Del Norte County Sheriff, Garrett Scott.

Neither the woman’s name nor a photo have been released.

The sheriff says around 150 searchers have been out over the last 5 days looking.

He says it’s a reminder to stay prepared if you plan to go out into the wilderness.