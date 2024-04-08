Proposed fee increase to Indian Well Campground, public input requested

TULELAKE, Cal. — Camping fees at the Indian Well Campground and Indian Well Campground Group Campsite could soon increase. According to a press release from the Lava Beds and Tulelake National Monuments, fees could increase to $20 per night for a standard campsite and a single flat rate of $60 per night for the group site. Currently they are at $10 per night and $3 per person for the group site with a minimum of $45 and a maximum of $60.

This is the first proposed amenity fee increase since 1985 and park officials are asking for the community’s input through a public comment period which is open now.

According to the release, “the proposed camping fee increases are necessary to improve and maintain a high-quality camping experience. While basic park operations are funded by direct appropriations from Congress, the expanded amenity fees collected by Lava Beds are used to support new projects and the ongoing maintenance of campgrounds that directly enhance the visitor experience.”

Additionally, Lava Beds wants to make reservations for the group site, available from April through October, on recreation.gov.

Community members can submit input on both the proposed fee increase and online reservations by visiting the National Park Service’s Planning, Environment and Public Comment section. Public input is open through May 5.

If approved, the new fees will begin on October 1 and the ability to reserve the group campsite online will start in the spring of 2025.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.