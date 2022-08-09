Proposed mining project denied in Trail

TRAIL, Ore. —A proposed mining project, that was planned for the Trail area, was denied by Jackson County for the 2nd time. The proposed 63-acre site is close to the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 227.

It was met with pushback from residents sharing concerns about the loud noise, added traffic, and fumes, and potential impact to wildlife.

According to county documents, plans for the operation were rejected by the county last year. The decision was appealed.

According to a notice sent out to residents, it was denied once again.

“We are very pleased with the county that they could see that this was not a place to put a mining operation so we were just glad we could support the county in making this decision,” said resident Cynthia Oliver.

We reached out to the Jackson County Developmental services office for comment but didn’t hear back.