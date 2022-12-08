Prospect Charter students, staff rebounding after influenza outbreak

PROSPECT, Ore — Prospect Charter School students and staff continue to recover, after an influenza outbreak shut classes down for the remainder of the week.

The school made the decision Tuesday, after about 100 students were either out or sent home sick. About 30% of its staff were also affected.

Superintendent Dayle Stone said everyone is feeling fine. Staff at the moment are taking the rest of the week to deep clean, in hopes to reopen by the start of next week.

“We’ll [see] we’re were at staffing wise Sunday, so we can start school on Monday hopefully with our best foot forward.”