Nearly $200k stolen from City of Lakeview in apparent breach

LAKEVIEW, Ore — Nearly $200,000 was stolen from the city of Lakeview in an apparent breach according to local officials.
Last week, its manager sent a notice, stating that it recently discovered two fraudulent transactions. It’s potentially linked to a cyber attack or a breach.
It says an incident response team has been activated to look into the transactions, and prevent it from occurring in the future.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also notified of the situation.
“To prioritize security and ensure the integrity of the pending investigation, at this time Town will not release or provide any additional information concerning the fraudulent transactions. However, Town is committed to sharing as much information about the transactions as possible, while protecting sensitive information that could compromise Town’s security.” The release said.