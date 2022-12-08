Nearly $200k stolen from City of Lakeview in apparent breach

Posted by Anthony Carter December 7, 2022

LAKEVIEW, Ore — Nearly $200,000 was stolen from the city of Lakeview in an apparent breach according to local officials.

Last week, its manager sent a notice, stating that it recently discovered two fraudulent transactions. It’s potentially linked to a cyber attack or a breach.

It says an incident response team has been activated to look into the transactions, and prevent it from occurring in the future.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also notified of the situation.

“To prioritize security and ensure the integrity of the pending investigation, at this time Town will not release or provide any additional information concerning the fraudulent transactions.  However, Town is committed to sharing as much information about the transactions as possible, while protecting sensitive information that could compromise Town’s security.” The release said.

 

Tags:
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content