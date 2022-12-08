Nearly $200k stolen from City of Lakeview in apparent breach

LAKEVIEW, Ore — Nearly $200,000 was stolen from the city of Lakeview in an apparent breach according to local officials.

Last week, its manager sent a notice, stating that it recently discovered two fraudulent transactions. It’s potentially linked to a cyber attack or a breach.

It says an incident response team has been activated to look into the transactions, and prevent it from occurring in the future.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also notified of the situation.