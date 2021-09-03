Home
Providence allocates $220M to caregiver recognition, hiring efforts

Providence allocates $220M to caregiver recognition, hiring efforts

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , , ,

Ore. — Providence announced $220 million will be allocated to recognize caregivers and to fill open positions amid a national shortage of health care staff.

The largest health system in Oregon, made the announcement Thursday evening. It says the money will fund $1,000 bonus checks for all caregivers for their dedication. It will also help fund 17,000 job openings with competitive sign-on bonuses, caregiver referral bonuses and market-based pay adjustments.

“Our caregivers are the core of who we are, and we have been committed to supporting their health and well-being throughout the pandemic. Now, as we enter month 21 of our COVID-19 response, it’s even more imperative to continue to care for and bolster those who make our Mission possible,” said Providence president and CEO Rod Hochman, M.D.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »