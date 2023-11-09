Providence Medford Medical Center gets a Silver Accreditation

Posted by Lauren Pretto November 8, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.- Providence Medford Medical Center gets a Silver Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. The accreditation came from the ‘American College of Emergency Physicians’ after Providence Medford added ten new procedures and policies that specifically support older patients.

“Our population within Providence Medford E.D. is 30% 65 and above, which is twice the national average,” said Laurie Dutkiewicz of Providence Medford’s Emergency Department.

Providence Medford said it wanted to bridge the gap between specialties, such as elderly patients, and the emergency department. The medical center received a Bronze Accreditation just last year, so it says the jump to Silver is an achievement and honor.

They say their next goal is to simply continue to work on their procedures in hopes of improving systems they already have in place.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Skip to content