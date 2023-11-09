Providence Medford Medical Center gets a Silver Accreditation

MEDFORD, Ore.- Providence Medford Medical Center gets a Silver Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. The accreditation came from the ‘American College of Emergency Physicians’ after Providence Medford added ten new procedures and policies that specifically support older patients.

“Our population within Providence Medford E.D. is 30% 65 and above, which is twice the national average,” said Laurie Dutkiewicz of Providence Medford’s Emergency Department.

Providence Medford said it wanted to bridge the gap between specialties, such as elderly patients, and the emergency department. The medical center received a Bronze Accreditation just last year, so it says the jump to Silver is an achievement and honor.

They say their next goal is to simply continue to work on their procedures in hopes of improving systems they already have in place.

