Providence nurse says he’s pleased with tentative agreement

Medford, Ore. — A local nurse says he’s pleased with the tentative agreement between Providence and the Oregon Nurses Association.
Nurses at Providence Medford Medical Center have been demanding changes for months saying they want a raise, the hospital is understaffed, and it’s hurting patient care.
Dan Richmond says the promised changes will allow the hospital to retain its nurses and attract new ones.
Those changes include an ability for nurses to influence how schedules are created, and an increase to Advanced Certification Pay (meaning nurses will be able to continue education and training).
“All nurses will get at least a %6 percent increase — as high as a 9.5% percent increase. And that allows us to be competitive not just locally, but on a statewide level. Especially with the looming nursing shortage,” Richmond said.
Nearly 300 nurses will vote on the agreement this Saturday.
