New ownership for Rogue Creamery

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– The Rogue Valley’s most well known cheese maker is under new ownership.
Central Point-based Rogue Creamery is now part of Savencia Fromage and Dairy, a global specialty cheese manufacturer.
The announcement was released by Savencia last Friday. In the press release, CEO of Savencia Cheese USA, Dominique Huth said, “Rogue will strengthen our leadership in specialty cheeses and perfectly complement our high-end portfolio of award winning cheeses like Dorothy’s, St. André, Etorki, and the world champion Esquirrou.”
The artisan cheese maker will continue to operate as a separate public benefit corporation and owner David Gremmels will stay on as president. As part of the press release, Gremmels relayed his excitement of the acquisition.
“We are excited to join the Savencia family which offers great opportunities to further fuel our growth,” he said. “Our commitment to Organic cheese of uncompromising quality will remain unchanged. Savencia shares our appreciation for a strong family-based culture, and they are experts in our craft. This partnership will allow us to increase our impact on the community, one wheel of cheese at a time.”
Loyal customers that have fallen in love with the local company hope what Gremmels says stays true. Several customers NBC5 News spoke with said the local and authentic nature of the creamery is was has had many coming back for years.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.