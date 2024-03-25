Puppy caught in house fire survives, adopted by firefighter

Posted by Maximus Osburn March 24, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – A puppy burned in a Curry County house fire three weeks ago finds a new home Sunday (3/24/2024) with a firefighter.

The puppy, now named ‘Smoky,’ was caught in a Brookings house fire that burned to the ground. One of the responding fire marshals called up the South Coast Humane Society about this 16-pound puppy.

Smoky survived the fire despite some drastic burns, most notably on his back and paws. After weeks of intensive care, wound management, skin removal, recovery and lots of love, a firefighter from Coos Bay took smoky home.

Now smoky is partnering with his new owner to be an advocate for the ‘Stop, Drop and Roll’ presentations in school districts.

Maximus Osburn
