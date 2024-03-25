Kids play in soccer tournament for free in Eagle Point

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local non-profit youth soccer club held a tournament Sunday (3/24/2024) in Eagle Point that saw over 150 players compete for free.

Rogue United FC held their soccer for all tournament for six to 12-year-olds. The teams went head-to-head at the Eagle Point Outback Fields on Main Street.

The games are separated into three age brackets, where each team faces each other in two halves of 12 minutes. The club said they aim to give children from any background the chance to play in a team, without any financial commitments for their family. Coach Joao Santos said,

“It’s a pleasure to be here and make this happen… Like it’s all about them and we’re here as a byproduct of it.”

Founder and head coach, Carlos Fernandes said,

“You know, we believe there is a community that hasn’t been served the same way or equally and we’re here to fill the gap and today is a demonstration of that.”

The non-profit is planning to do another tournament in the Summer and in the Fall. For more information click here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.