Q100.3 and KISS 107.5 FM looking to break fundraising records for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Medford, Ore — It’s day one of the country cares for St. Jude Radiothon and two local radio stations are teaming up to break records.
The 17th annual “Country Cares for St. Jude Radiothon” kicked off Thursday.
With each cowbell, another donation closer to breaking a record for the Memphis based children’s research hospital.
“Last year we raised 363-thousand dollars for the kids of St. Jude so that right there pays for the treatment for a patient because families at St. Jude never receive a bill, for treatment, for travel, housing or food, because the only thing we wants moms and Dads worried about is helping their child live,” said Curtis Carroll.
The 26-hour Radiothon is personal for Q100.3 DJs Ashley and Jason, who run the benefit.
“I lost a really dear friend when she was 11 years old to an inoperable brain tumor, and I’ve been actively involved in St. Jude every day of my life since then,” said Ashley Main.
Their involvement plus the work of volunteers and the donations from the community put Medford in the top 10 for donations to St. Jude nationally.
“These names, these people in our community and beyond, it’s amazing because we’re Medford, we’re Rogue Valley, we’re against these amazing huge markets these cities nationwide and we are in the top 10 for raising the most money,” said Main.
Once the Radiothon is over, no matter the amount raised, the money goes to saving children right here in our community.
“We have some patients, Pete and Ally right here in our community who are St. Jude patients, not only that, St. Jude freely shares it’s discoveries, one child treated at St. Jude means thousands benefit from the discoveries made at the St. Jude campus,” said Carroll.
The Radiothon kicks off again at 6am Friday morning and goes until
7 pm. The number to donate is 1-800-995-5257.
