Wage gap increasing, paychecks shrinking for some

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The U.S. economy may be doing well, but that’s not reflecting in our paychecks unless you’re rich.
The Economic Policy Institute reported that the median increase in 2019 paychecks was slower than expected at just 1% while earners at the top of the income ladder received the largest increase at 4.5%.
Economists have struggled to explain the sluggish wage growth for average and low earners.
America’s labor market is healthy and the unemployment rate sits near a 50-year low.