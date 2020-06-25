Race horse dies at Grants Pass Downs

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A race horse at the Grants Pass Downs collapsed near the track after it’s race on Tuesday afternoon.
Track officials say race horse number 16 or “Hellagood” fell on the ground shortly after race number 4 in Grants Pass.
Racing officials say initially they believed the triple digit heat could have led to the horse collapsing, however, vets at the race track said the horse died from a heart attack.
“The horse came back fine and was not in distress, they unsattled the horse and then started to walk him back to the barn area and he just appeared to collapse. It’s hard to say why,” said executive director for Oregon Racing Committee, Jack McGrail.
McGrail says the horse’s blood is being tested and the results should be back within the next week.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.