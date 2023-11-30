Rally for solidarity with Palestinians in Ashland Plaza

ASHLAND, Ore.- A rally to stand with the Palestinian people was held in the Ashland Plaza November 29th.

According to United Nations, November 29th is the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People.

The rally featured speakers and performers from human rights organizations along with a local folk dance society. An organizer told NBC5 they wanted to show support for the innocent people in Palestine.

“At the very least, we talk about it in our community,” Event organizer and folk performer Kayla Blanchflower told NBC5, “It’s important to me, that’s why we brought it to the plaza, that our community talk about it, in our small circles, in our families, around the dinner table, in our workplaces”.

Blanchflower said it’s our duty as Americans to use our privilege to spread awareness and stand for peace. She also said she believes Ashland was too quiet about the conflict because of the divisions it causes, so she and othered gathered to try to change that.

