Oregon Duck Awarded Rhodes Scholarship

EUGENE, Ore. – For the first time in over 15 years, the University of Oxford awarded its prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to an Oregon Duck.

The well-deserving recipient senior Nayantara Arora is one of 32 recipients to get the scholarship here in the US.

Oxford’s Rhodes scholarship funds two to three years of study at the university.

She plans to pursue two Master’s degrees with the money, one in Modeling Global Health and the other in International Health and Tropical Medicine.

