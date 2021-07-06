Ranch survives Lava Fire, owner and horses return home at last

WEED, CA. — After being evacuated from the Lava Fire, a small ranch is back home tonight.
Kathy Howard, owner of Shasta Valley Ranch says people come to ride her 3 horses, bring their own horses out to ride, and to rent a small home on the lot.
Howard says the community rallied together and let her borrow a large horse trailer to evacuate all her horses at the same time.
Now returning home, she says it’s a relief to be back safely.
“It was very fast, not enough time to think – just get the horses out was my main goal. I wasn’t really grabbing anything of value, wasn’t prepared for a fire,” said Howard.
She says the horses are coming back to the ranch Tuesday and things will go back to normal.
She encourages everyone to be prepared for a wildfire and have a plan in place in case of an emergency.
