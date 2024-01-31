Randall Theatre Company moves out of Ghostlight Playhouse

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Randall Theatre Company spent the day Tuesday moving out of the Ghostlight Playhouse in downtown Medford, where the group has been performing out of since 2020.

Nbc5 mentioned back in October that the theatre company was struggling to keep the doors open at Ghostlight due to financial struggles and impacts of inflation.

The Randall Theatre Company has operated out of the downtown Medford area since 2010, and while they’re sad to leave that tradition behind, the group plans to continue performing no matter where they go.

“Luckily for us, the theatre company lives on,” said Executive Director, John Wing. “The theatre company exists on paper and all a theatre company is a bunch of people who like to get together and tell stories. So, we will find another building to do that in.”

Wing said the Randall Theatre Company members have nothing but positive things to say about the Ghostlight Theatre space and the memories they made there.

“It’s been nice going through props and costumes and remembering all the good memories we had and made here,” Wing said. “Every time we had patrons leaving with smiles on their faces saying ‘oh this was amazing, we love you guys,’ I’d tell the cast, ‘that is the product we’re selling here.'”

The Randall Theatre Company wants to thank everyone who supported them over the years.

For updates on the company’s next moves, make sure to follow their Facebook page.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.