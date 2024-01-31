New Brookings arcade to host grand opening this Friday

Posted by Mollie Smith January 31, 2024

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Happening this Friday, a new video game arcade in Brookings will be hosting its grand opening. Legends Arcade will provide retro gaming experiences, modern gaming, redemption and virtual reality opportunities.

Ashley Mcgehee and her husband, Will Brown, started planning for the business back in 2019, but had to delay their dream due to the pandemic.

It’s the only business in Brookings completely dedicated to gaming with a classic arcade experience.

“We have kind of gone above and beyond to make sure that the place is just an experience,” Ashley said. “When you walk in you’re transported into a whole new world.”

Mcgehee said the arcade has over 50 games, half of which are retro. So if you’re a Pac-Man or Space Invaders fan, the games are sure to bring that nostalgic feeling.

“If you remember those old school ticket games, everything we have is token based, so you still have that tactile feeling of having that token and ticket in your hand,” Ashley said.

Catch the grand opening February 2 from 6 to 11 pm at 16378 Lower Harbor Rd.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Mollie Smith
View More Posts
Mollie Smith co-anchors NBC5 News at Sunrise. Mollie is a Southern California native and graduated from California State University, San Marcos with a degree in Communication. Her passion for broadcasting started in high school as an anchor for her school newscast. While in college, she was a Broadcast Intern for the Athletics Department and a Sports Announcer. Her first job after graduation was announcing for the University of Washington and Seattle University. In 2021, Mollie moved to Southern Oregon to anchor and report for KTVL News10 until the news department was eliminated. In her free time, Mollie loves hiking and camping with her fiancé, Sean and her dog, Kysa. She’s a big sports fan and passionate supporter of the Los Angeles Angels. (Boo, Dodgers!)
Anchor
Skip to content