New Brookings arcade to host grand opening this Friday

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Happening this Friday, a new video game arcade in Brookings will be hosting its grand opening. Legends Arcade will provide retro gaming experiences, modern gaming, redemption and virtual reality opportunities.

Ashley Mcgehee and her husband, Will Brown, started planning for the business back in 2019, but had to delay their dream due to the pandemic.

It’s the only business in Brookings completely dedicated to gaming with a classic arcade experience.

“We have kind of gone above and beyond to make sure that the place is just an experience,” Ashley said. “When you walk in you’re transported into a whole new world.”

Mcgehee said the arcade has over 50 games, half of which are retro. So if you’re a Pac-Man or Space Invaders fan, the games are sure to bring that nostalgic feeling.

“If you remember those old school ticket games, everything we have is token based, so you still have that tactile feeling of having that token and ticket in your hand,” Ashley said.

Catch the grand opening February 2 from 6 to 11 pm at 16378 Lower Harbor Rd.

